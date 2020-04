WOODBURY COUNTY HAS TOPPED THE 600 MARK FOR POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 115 NEW CONFIRMED CASES MONDAY, BRINGING THE COUNTY’S TOTAL TO 606.

A TOTAL OF 2094 TESTS HAVE BEEN COMPLETED.

THE NUMBER OF THOSE WHO HAVE RECOVERED FROM THE CORONAVIRUS HAS INCREASED TO 56.