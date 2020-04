Sioux City Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place over the noon hour Monday.

Police were dispatched on a shots fired call at 16th and Ingleside Avenue around 12:30pm.

Investigators say the house was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.

Police believe six rounds were fired from what witnesses say was an older model small truck.

Anyone with information should call the Crimestoppers Tip Line at 258-TIPS.

Photo courtesy KMEG