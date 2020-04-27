SEINFELD ORPHEUM MAY 7TH CONCERT POSTPONED

The Jerry Seinfeld performance scheduled for Thursday, May 7th at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre has been postponed.

Anyone who purchased tickets will be notified in the coming weeks with details about the rescheduled performance date.

All tickets purchased for the performance will be honored for the rescheduled date once announced.

All patrons should hold onto their tickets until the new date is announced.

For those seeking refunds, those may be obtained by contacting the Primebank Box Office at 712-279-4850 extension 6.