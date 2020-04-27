REYNOLDS TO RESTART SOME BUSINESS IN 77 RURAL IOWA COUNTIES

Governor Kim Reynolds will allow many businesses in two-thirds of Iowa counties to reopen May 1st, mainly rural counties, but church services may resume in the entire state this weekend.

OC……….and religious gatherings. :15

The restaurants, bars, fitness centers and retail businesses in 77 Iowa counties that Governor Kim Reynolds ordered to close last month may reopen Friday, but at 50 percent of normal operating capacity.

Woodbury and most counties with large population outbreaks like Polk and Linn are among the 22 counties not included in the business openings.

The governor says her decision to allow business activity to resume in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties is based on the reported virus activity in those counties over the past two weeks.

OC……….virus activity. :14

Business closures have been extended to May 15th in 22 counties where the governor says there have been significant increases in Covid-19 cases.

Reynolds says churches should follow C-D-C guidelines and practice social distancing.

Public libraries and enclosed shopping malls in those 77 counties may reopen, but food courts in any of those malls must remain carry-out only.

OC……….it will happen. ;13

Barbershops and hair salons remain closed statewide.

Reynolds describes her decisions as part of a phased-in, go-slow approach.

Legislative leaders announced today (Monday) that the 2020 Iowa legislative session will remain suspended through May 15th.