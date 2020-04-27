POISON CONTROL CENTER RECEIVES PLENTY OF COVID RELATED CALLS

Some people are misinterpreting comments made by President Trump during a White House news conference on Thursday as a potential cure or prevention for COVID-19, but that’s definitely not the case.

Tammy Noble, a registered nurse and spokeswoman for the Iowa Poison Control Center here in Sioux City, says under no circumstances should anyone inject bleach or a disinfectant.

Noble says the Poison Center hotline has taken -no- calls about this, but since the pandemic began, there has been an increase in calls about a variety of problems related to hand sanitizers, bleach and disinfectants.

If you’ll be using any of those types of chemicals, Noble says to read and follow the directions carefully and keep the area well ventilated by opening doors and windows.

Never mix bleach with ammonia or other chemicals or products, including vinegar, as it can create a toxic gas.

Noble also reminds Iowans to store chemicals up and away, out of reach of children.

The Iowa Poison Control Center is open around the clock, every day at 1-800-222-1222.