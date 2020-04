KING SAYS UNDERSTANDING REACHED TO RESTORE HOUSE COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING SAYS HE HOPES TO GET HIS COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS IN THE U.S. HOUSE RESTORED SOON.

KING WAS STRIPPED OF HIS ASSIGNMENTS BY REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP IN JANUARY OF 2019 AFTER AN ARTICLE APPEARED IN THE NEW YORK TIMES THAT QUOTED HIM AS ASKING HOW THE TERMS “WHITE SUPREMACY” AND “WHITE NATIONALISM” BECAME OFFENSIVE.

THE KIRON REPUBLICAN SAID ON KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE” THAT HE HAS BEEN IN TALKS WITH HOUSE MINORITY LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY ON RESUMING HIS COMMITTEE SEATS:

KING SAYS IT ISN’T RIGHT TO MAKE HIM WAIT UNTIL AFTER THE NOVEMBER ELECTION TO REINSTALL HIS COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS:

KING SAYS HE HAS TOLD MCCARTHY IT’S TIME TO MOVE FORWARD AND PUT WHAT HAPPENED BEHIND THEM:

CONGRESSMAN KING SAYS HE HOPES THE STEERING COMMITTEE WILL CONVENE SOON AND HE CAN BEGIN SERVING ON HOUSE COMMITTEES AS THOSE SPOTS ARE OPENED UP.