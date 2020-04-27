Home Having Read That... JAMES MASTELLER: Co-Prosecutor in State of Nebraska vs. Shanna Golyar

JAMES MASTELLER: Co-Prosecutor in State of Nebraska vs. Shanna Golyar

Last week, I spoke with Leslie Rule, whose new book, A TANGLED WEB: A Cyberstalker, a Deadly Obsession, and the Twisting Path to Justice, chronicles the investigation into the death of Cari Farver in Omaha, Nebraska, and the ensuing first-degree murder prosecution of Shanna Golyar by the Douglas County Attorney’s OfficeSioux City native James Masteller was the co-prosecutor on that case.  Now a District Judge in Omaha, Jim joined me this week to give some additional insight into what was as bizarre a murder case as any prosecutor could possibly imagine.

Co-prosecutor Jim Masteller addresses the media following the guilty verdict in The State of Nebraska vs. Shanna Golyar in 2012. (Photo courtesy: Omaha World-Herald)

