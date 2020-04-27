GOP 4TH DISTRICT CANDIDATES MEET IN “VIRTUAL FORUM”

The Republicans competing in the fourth district congressional primary say it’s time to begin rolling back the restrictions on businesses and gatherings that have been imposed during the pandemic.

Incumbent Steve King says he’s been most concerned about limiting the freedom to assemble.

OC….ON THIS :13

State Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull says this is a difficult situation for policymakers like Governor Reynolds.

OC….OUR SAFETY :08

Bret Richards, a businessman who was the mayor of Irwin, says it’s time to rethink the emergency powers given to governors.

OC….THE FUTURE :04

Former Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor says he’s concerned about restrictions on religious liberty in other states.

OC….SOCIALIST LEFT :04

Steven Reeder, a real estate broker from Arnolds Park, says this situation shows why it’s important to elect people who follow the constitution.

The five congressional candidates participated in an online forum Sunday evening that was hosted by Crawford County Republicans and broadcast by K-D-S-N Radio of Denison.

Radio Iowa