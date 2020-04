ONE IN 87 IOWANS HAVE BEEN TESTED FOR CORONAVIRUS

IOWA AND WOODBURY COUNTY CONTINUE TO SEE AN INCREASE IN COVID-19 POSITIVE TESTS.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH REPORTED 384 ADDITIONAL POSITIVE CASES SUNDAY FOR A TOTAL OF 5,476 IN THE STATE.

WOODBURY COUNTY REPORTED 95 MORE CONFIRMED CASES ON SUNDAY, BRINGING THE TOTAL POSITIVES IN THE COUNTY TO 491.

THERE ARE 41 PEOPLE FROM THAT NUMBER NOW LISTED AS RECOVERED.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THEY EXPECT TO SEE A RAPID INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF LOCAL RECOVERED CASES THIS WEEK AS STAFF WILL BE CONDUCTING MANY FOLLOW UPS TO CONFIRMED CASES.

THEY SAY THAT SHOULD LEAD TO MANY PEOPLE BEING RELEASED FROM PUBLIC HEALTH ISOLATION AND LISTED AS RECOVERED.

STATEWIDE 1 IN 87 IOWANS HAVE BEEN TESTED.

THERE HAVE BEEN 30,614 NEGATIVE TESTS IN IOWA AND 1205 IN WOODBURY COUNTY.