DAKOTA COUNTY HAS REPORTED THE DEATH OF A RESIDENT OF THAT COUNTY FROM COVID-19.

DAKOTA COUNTY HEALTH SAYS THE PERSON WAS OVER THE AGE OF 60 YEARS OLD.

DAKOTA COUNTY HEALTH ALSO SAYS THERE ARE 167 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 AS OF SATURDAY, BRINGING THE COUNTY’S TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TO 462.

MADISON COUNTY ALSO REPORTED A DEATH ON FRIDAY, BRINGING THE STATE’S TOTAL TO 51.

THE TOTAL NUMBER OF POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES IN NEBRASKA WAS 2,421 AS OF FRIDAY NIGHT.