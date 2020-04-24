WOODBURY COUNTY REPORTS 129 NEW COVID-19 CASES

Woodbury County has recorded its biggest one day increase yet of COVID-19 cases.

Siouxland District Health reports 129 new positive tests of the coronavirus for a total of 287 confirmed cases.

Seven people are currently hospitalized and five others have been treated and discharged.

The health department issued a statement saying there has been a significant increase in testing in the county and in the area.

They say as testing increases, more confirmed cases are identified which requires follow up and may also call for targeted testing of contacts.

The health department says this cycle will likely continue for the near future and they anticipate seeing testing numbers and confirmed cases continue to increase.