RICKETTS TO OPEN NEBRASKA CHURCHES IN MAY

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has announced more measures are coming to resume normal activities in his state.

Ricketts says church services may resume after Monday, May 4th:

Ricketts says the ten person rule will be waived with some restrictions:

Those guidelines will be published in the coming week.

Earlier this week Ricketts announced that elective surgeries in Nebraska would resume May 4th under certain conditions.

Nebraska’s COVID-19 case total, as of Friday afternoon is 2,300.

Dakota County reported 49 new cases to bring the county’s total to 295.

Two new counties – Greeley and Sherman – reported their first cases.

Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported Thursday bringing the total number of deaths in the state to date to 47.