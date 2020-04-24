Home Local News COVID-19 RICKETTS TO OPEN NEBRASKA CHURCHES IN MAY

RICKETTS TO OPEN NEBRASKA CHURCHES IN MAY

By
Woody Gottburg
-
2
0
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has announced more measures are coming to resume normal activities in his state.

Ricketts says church services may resume after Monday, May 4th:

Ricketts says the ten person rule will be waived with some restrictions:

Those guidelines will be published in the coming week.

Earlier this week Ricketts announced that elective surgeries in Nebraska would resume May 4th under certain conditions.

Nebraska’s COVID-19 case total, as of Friday afternoon is 2,300.
Dakota County reported 49 new cases to bring the county’s total to 295.

Two new counties – Greeley and Sherman – reported their first cases.

Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported Thursday bringing the total number of deaths in the state to date to 47.

