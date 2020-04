IOWA SETS NEW ONE DAY HIGH MARK FOR NEW POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES

Iowa set a new single-day record Friday with the announcement of 521 new positive cases of COVID-19.

Governor Kim Reynolds says that brings the state total to 4445 positive cases:

OC……….36%. :23

Eleven more Iowans have died from COVID-19, pushing the state’s death total to 107:

OC……..on ventilators. :19

Another long-term care facility reports an outbreak, this one in Polk County, for a total of 13 outbreaks.