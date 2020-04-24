IOWA HOSPITALS TO RESUME ELECTIVE SURGERIES MONDAY

Governor Kim Reynolds says it’s time to start gradually reopening Iowa for business and she plans to begin with the state’s medical centers and clinics:

The proclamation is statewide and it is up to each hospital to determine what degree they wish to resume those operations:

Many Iowa hospitals have been forced to furlough staff or reduce hours.

Reynolds issued a plea for any nurses who aren’t working to consider volunteering, as their experience is badly needed.

The governor also plans to allow farmers markets to open, though under the familiar restrictions of the pandemic:

Sioux City’s Farmer’s Market announced that they will open on May 6th.