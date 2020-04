The Iowa D-N-R is extending the closure of campgrounds and other park facilities until May 14th due to the COVID-19 health emergency.

State parks and forests remain open for day use but visitors are reminded to abide by social distancing rules.

The closures include bathrooms, playgrounds, shelters, visitor centers and all programs and events.

The D-N-R says it will work with people who have reservations affected by the extended closures.