RICKETTS DOUBTS HE WOULD SHUT NEBRASKA MEAT PLANTS DOWN

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS WAS ASKED IF HE WAS CONCERNED ABOUT THE SUDDEN DOUBLING OF COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES IN DAKOTA COUNTY AT HIS DAILY NEWS CONFERENCE THURSDAY AND THE CAUSE OF THAT SPIKE.

THE GOVERNOR WOULD NOT ATTRIBUTE THE INCREASE TO ANY PARTICULAR GROUP OR BUSINESS IN THE COUNTY:

RICKETTS SAYS HE CAN’T FORESEE ANY CIRCUMSTANCE WHERE HE WOULD ORDER A MEAT PACKING PLANT TO CLOSE IN NEBRASKA:

RICKETTS SAYS THEY MUST DO EVERYTHING THEY CAN TO KEEP THE STATE’S FOOD PROCESSING PLANTS UP AND RUNNING.