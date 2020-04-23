REYNOLDS HINTS AT PARTIAL REOPENING OF THE STATE IN MAY

Iowa businesses that were ordered by the governor to close in March may soon learn if and when they may reopen in May.

Governor Kim Reynolds says she may make an announcement Friday, and there are “areas of opportunity” in the state as 51 of Iowa’s 99 counties have zero to four confirmed cases of COVID-19.

However, Reynolds says increased testing is needed.

The governor warns that despite whatever she may announce, life might not return to what we considered normal:

Reynolds says vulnerable Iowans with underlying health conditions should continue to stay home as much as possible even if her closure orders are eased.

Radio Iowa