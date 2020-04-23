NORTH SIOUX TRACKS TO HOST RACES WITHOUT SPECTATORS

Park Jefferson Speedway, Front Row Challenge Motorsports and the New Raceway Park have decided to run their scheduled auto races this weekend without spectators.

Both tracks have been pressured by Governor Kristi Noem and county and state officials to not allow spectators or even conduct the races.

Officials with the tracks released statements Thursday saying they would still race without allowing fans to attend.

Governor Noem is happy with the decision:

OC………..a good decision. :13

Park Jefferson says they appreciate the outpouring of support from all of the fans and sanctioning bodies for their Saturday event.

They will broadcast their races live on Speed Shift TV.

Sunday’s event at Raceway Park will be broadcast on Advantage Racing TV.

Both tracks will issue refunds to those who purchased tickets.