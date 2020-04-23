FEENSTRA SAYS STATE LAWMAKERS NEED TO RETURN TO DES MOINES

The Iowa legislative session was suspended in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak back in mid-March, but lawmakers will have to come back to Des Moines to at least finish a budget before July first.

Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull, the Republican Assistant Majority Leader, says legislators will have to meet in Des Moines at some point:

OC….want to do : 22

Feenstra says its time to tap the state’s one billion dollar rainy day fund:

OC……to do it :20

Feenstra says they need to focus on a few economic sectors now:

OC…..right now :11

The legislative session was suspended to the end of April but no decision on extending that pause has been made yet.

Jerry Oster WNAX