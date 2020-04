Dakota County has more than doubled the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county in one day.

Dakota County Health says as of 1pm today (Thursday) there are 133 new cases to bring the county’s COVID-19 case total to 246.

There are 14 cases among people 20 years old or younger, 87 cases among people age 21-40, 119 cases in people age 41-59 and the remaining 26 are age 60 years and older.