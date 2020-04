WOODBURY SHERIFF’S CAMPAIGN STRATEGY INCLUDES SOCIAL DISTANCING

CORONAVIRUS HAS CHANGED THE WAY CANDIDATES FOR PUBLIC OFFICE ARE ABLE TO CAMPAIGN FOR THE JUNE 2ND IOWA PRIMARY.

TODD WIECK AND CHAD SHEEHAN ARE THE TWO REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF.

MAJOR WIECK, WHO IS A LONG TIME MEMBER OF THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, SAYS THERE’S NOT A LOT OF FACE TO FACE CAMPAIGN CONTACT GOING ON WITH THE VOTERS:

CHAD SHEEHAN SERVED WITH THE SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENTS, PLUS OPERATES A PRIVATE BUSINESS TO TEACH GROUPS WHAT TO DO TO SURVIVE IN AN ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION.

SHEEHAN HAD HOPED DOOR KNOCKING WOULD BE A BIG PART OF MEETING VOTERS IN HIS CAMPAIGN, BUT THAT’S NOT POSSIBLE NOW:

BECAUSE OF LIMITS ON PUBLIC GATHERINGS TO TEN OR LESS PEOPLE, WIECK SAYS THE CANDIDATES ARE TAKING PART IN SOME “VIRTUAL FORUMS” ONLINE OR BY CONFERENCE CALL:

ONE TRADITIONAL CAMPAIGN MEASURE THAT HASN’T GONE AWAY IS YARD SIGNS.

BOTH CANDIDATES HAVE SIGNS UP AROUND THE COUNTY AND SHEEHAN SAYS HE IS PLACING MORE AS THE PRIMARY GETS CLOSER:

THE JUNE 2ND PRIMARY WILL EMPHASIZE ABSENTEE VOTING, SO BOTH CANDIDATES ARE FOCUSED ON GETTING THEIR SUPPORTERS TO GET THEIR BALLOT SUBMITTED IN THE COMING MONTH.