TEST IOWA SCREENING SITE HAS BIG INITIAL PUBLIC RESPONSE

Governor Kim Reynolds says the initial response by the public to the new “Test Iowa” screening for COVID-19 has been incredible:

OC…………18.8 million. :19

Reynolds hopes people working in critical need jobs will take part in the testing:

OC……..back on line. :19

Iowans can go online — to test-iowa-dot-com, answer questions about their symptoms, where they work and if they’ve been around someone who has COVID-19.

Test-takers then receive a barcode, and a time and place for a drive-through testing location.