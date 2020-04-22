RICKETTS SAYS YOU CAN’T BLAME TYSON FOR LOCAL COVID-19 SPIKE

It’s still unknown how many total workers are affected by COVID-19 at the Dakota City, Nebraska Tyson plant.

Governor Pete Ricketts was asked if he thought a spike in cases in Dakota and Woodbury Counties was related to that facility at his Wednesday news conference:

OC………..difficult to socially distance. :11

Ricketts said Tyson has taken steps to protect its employees and suggested that those afflicted may have contracted coronavirus in another manner:

OC………..that community spread. ;22

The family of the only person in Woodbury County to die of COVID-19 told the Sioux City Journal on Tuesday that he was an employee of Tyson’s Dakota City plant.

Tyson Foods is indefinitely suspending production at its Waterloo, Iowa pork plant because of a coronavirus outbreak.

The company says its largest pork plant has been running at reduced levels due to worker absenteeism, and will stop production mid-week until further notice.

All 28-hundred employees will be tested for COVID-19 later this week.

The Black Hawk County Board of Health called for the temporary closing, saying the outbreak has led to increases in new virus cases.