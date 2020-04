A race track in North Sioux City, South Dakota will hold auto races this weekend.

Park Jefferson International Speedway will hold the Open Wheel Nationals Saturday and sell just 700 tickets.

Track officials say they are taking precautions in limiting seating but Governor Kristi Noem is advising fans not to attend the race out of concerns over coronavirus:

The race will feature sprint cars and modifieds, and each class is capped at 32 entries.