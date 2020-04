NEW INFORMATION ON PLYMOUTH COUNTY ROLLOVER

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES HAVE RELEASED MORE INFORMATION ABOUT A SUNDAY MORNING TRAFFIC ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 75 THAT INJURED ONE PERSON NORTH OF MERRILL.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE DRIVER AS 23-YEAR-OLD ALLISON JOHNSON OF ASHTON.

INVESTIGATORS SAY JOHNSON APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF HER CAR AROUND 2:15 A.M. AT HIGHWAY 75 AND KESTREL AVENUE.

THE CAR ROLLED AND JOHNSON WAS FOUND IN A CORNFIELD 150 FEET FROM THE VEHICLE.

SHE WAS AIRLIFTED BY HELICOPTER TO A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL WITH LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

INVESTIGATORS SAY SPEED AND ALCOHOL WERE LIKELY FACTORS IN THE CRASH AND CHARGES ARE PENDING.