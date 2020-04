NEBRASKA REPORTS SEVEN MORE COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Seven additional deaths related to coronavirus disease were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday.

Six of the cases were people age 60 to 70, one was a woman in her 90’s.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Nebraska is now at 45,

The state’s case total, as of 5:45 pm Wednesday was 1,813.