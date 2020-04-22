FARMER’S MARKET TO OPEN MAY 6TH

One sure sign of spring is the Sioux City Farmer’s Market has announced plans to open next month.

The Farmers Market will open at its location west of the Tyson Events Center at Tri View Avenue and Pearl Street on Wednesday, May 6th.

Market staff will implement portable hand washing stations, hand sanitizing stations, COVID signage, market-wide use of food safety gloves, masks, and adjust the market layout.

Starting May 6th the market will be operating each Wednesday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. until October 31st.