Siouxland District Health is confirming the first death associated with COVID-19 in a resident of Woodbury County.

Director Kevin Grieme says they were notified of the death of the older male victim Tuesday morning:

Grieme would not say where in the county the person lived or if he had any other underlying health conditions.

He did say the man was at home and not in a long term care facility.