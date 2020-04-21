UNITYPOINT HEALTH ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY STAFF CUTS

UnityPoint Health has announced a temporary reduction in hours for certain team members, limited furloughs and salary reductions for executives.

Effective April 26th, there will be short-term, limited reduction in hours for administrative, support, ancillary and clinical team members and leaders.

There will also be a reduction in hours available to work or furloughs for those areas that are not operating at capacity or experiencing closures.

Executive pay will be reduced by an average of 15 percent.

UnityPoint Health is providing resources to affected team members including continuation of benefits and financial assistance resources where applicable.

UnityPoint Health determined additional measures were needed to focus resources and optimize the response to COVID-19.