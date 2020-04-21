SPRING PLANTING UNDERWAY IN IOWA CORNFIELDS

The U-S-D-A crop report released Monday shows snow and rain have slowed the start of the planting season — but two percent of the projected corn crop has been planted.

Iowa State University Extension crop specialist Joel DeJong, says area farmers are still mostly preparing fields for planting.

DeJong says the soil temperature has not yet consistently been at or above the 50 degrees needed for planting.

DeJong says things are drying out nicely now and it is looking a little better now than most times last spring.

The corn planting progress at two percent is one week behind the five-year average.