SEABOARD TRIUMPH SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES HAVE COVID-19

Company officials at Sioux City’s Seaboard Triumph Foods plant say a second worker has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says that person and the initial employee who tested positive have not reported to work since being tested.

Kevin Grieme, Director of Siouxland District Health, says they have been in contact with all major local employers:

Seaboard Triumph officials say as soon as they found out, they identified where the workers were assigned and worked with the Siouxland District Health to immediately notify anyone who may have been in contact with those who tested positive.