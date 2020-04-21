RICKETTS SAYS ELECTIVE SURGERIES TO RESUME IN MAY

Elective surgeries in Nebraska will resume next month.

Governor Pete Ricketts says beginning May 4th, hospitals will be allowed to perform elective surgeries under certain conditions.

The conditions include requiring hospitals to have at least 30 percent of their total beds open, 30 percent of their ICU beds open and 30 percent of ventilators available to use.

Hospitals will also be required to maintain two weeks’ worth of personal protective equipment.