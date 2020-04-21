IOWA COVID-19 TESTING TO EXPAND

Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a “Test Iowa” initiative to increase the number of Iowans who are screened for COVID-19.

The governor says Iowans can go online — to test-iowa-dot-com, answer questions about their symptoms, where they work and if they’ve been around someone who has COVID-19 or traveled to virus “hot spots.”

Eligible test-takers will get a unique barcode, and a time and place for a drive-through testing location.

The State of Iowa has signed a contract with NOMI Health and subsidiaries that promise to ensure three-thousand Iowans can be tested DAILY for COVID-19.

Officials say the health and employment data Iowans provide will be owned by the state and Reynolds says security steps are being taken to protect privacy.

The group launched a similar effort in Utah a couple of weeks ago.

Governor Reynolds says the state is using federal economic stimulus money to pay the companies.

Nebraska introduced a similar program Tuesday.

Iowa reported the largest one-day increase in positive tests Tuesday since the coronavirus pandemic began.

State health officials are reporting 482 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the total to three-thousand-641 in Iowa.

More than 100 of the new cases are in Black Hawk County where there’s an outbreak at the Tyson meat packing plant.

Four more Iowans died from COVID-19 which brings the statewide death toll to 83.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says 214 patients are hospitalized while about 13-hundred are no longer in isolation .