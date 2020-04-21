DAKOTA PASSES WOODBURY COUNTY IN TOTAL COVID-19 CASES

Dakota County has now surpassed Woodbury County for positive cases of coronavirus.

The Dakota County Health Department has received notification of 27 new COVID-19 cases.

This brings their current count of positive cases to a total of 96 cases, three more than Woodbury County.

There were 18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Woodbury County residents Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 93.

Eight of the latest cases are age 18-40, nine are age 41-60 and there is one woman age 61-80.

A total of 907 people have been tested in Woodbury County.