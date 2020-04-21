CHIEF MUELLER RETURNS TO WORK AFTER RECOVERING FROM COVID-19

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller has returned to work after recovering from COVID-19.

Mueller was one of 9 department members to test positive, including a captain, two lieutenants, a sergeant, one police officer and 3 civilian staff members.

Those affected worked in close proximity in two offices on the second floor of police headquarters and were not in positions that worked closely with the public.

Most reported mild symptoms following their diagnosis with two having to seek medical treatment.

Since the diagnosis of these individuals, no other officers or employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and the department continues to operate with full staffing to respond to 911 calls and provide essential services.