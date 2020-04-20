WOODBURY PARK FACILITIES TO REMAIN CLOSED

Woodbury County conservation facilities and the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will remain closed through May 15th due to COVID-19.

The closures include campgrounds, rental cabins and enclosed shelters, restrooms and playgrounds.

That includes Little Sioux Park near Correctionville; Snyder Bend Park and Bigelow Park-Browns Lake near Salix; Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland; Midway Park near Moville; and the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City.

Woodbury County Park areas, wildlife areas, trails, boat ramps and the Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park will remain open for public use but all restrooms will remain closed.

Educational events and programs are also cancelled through May 15th.