WOODBURY COUNTY COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES NEARLY DOUBLE

Siouxland District Health has reported the largest one day spike of new coronavirus cases in Woodbury County.

There have been 32 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in county residents, bringing our total case count to 75.

Only one new hospitalization has been reported, bring our total to four but two have been discharged.

The age breakdown for the new cases includes a female 17 or younger, 11 people age 18-40, 13 adults age 41-60 and seven adults age 61-80.

Twenty of the 75 cases have recovered from the illness.