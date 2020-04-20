SIOUXLAND HEALTH OFFICIALS READY IF COVID SPIKE CONTINUES

Woodbury County’s number of positive COVID-19 cases has more than doubled the last three days, increasing to 75

That includes a spike of 32 new cases on Monday.

Tyler Brock, Deputy Director of Siouxland District Health, says testing has also been increasing in the county:

OC………increasing now. :14

Some believe the spike is due to an outbreak at local meat processing plants.

Brock says he is not aware of mandatory or widespread testing taking place at our local plants as there has been on the other side of the state or in Sioux Falls:

OC………than you do now. :19

He says Siouxland District Health has not received specific numbers from local meat packing facilities, and with a tri-state workforce, it’s difficult to determine how many from each area county would be employed at the plants:

OC……..the total picture. :23

Brock says he doesn’t want to predict that the increase in positive cases will continue, but says he wouldn’t be surprised if it happens.

He says the vast majority of local cases have not needed medical care, but local hospitals are ready if more severe cases occur.