SIEFKER NAMED SIOUX CITY TEACHER OF THE YEAR

A Spanish teacher at West High School and the Career Academy has been honored as the 2021 Sioux City Community School District Teacher of the Year.

Todd Siefker teaches Spanish Language and Culture classes and also coaches freshman boys basketball and girls tennis for West High.

Siefker’s colleagues assert that he is a master at balancing his teaching responsibilities, extra-curricular leadership roles, volunteerism, and family.

He has been a teacher with the Sioux City Community School District since 2004.

Before joining the District, Siefker worked abroad teaching literature in Mexico.