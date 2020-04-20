RICKETTS & REYNOLDS WORK TO KEEP STRICKEN MEAT PACKING PLANTS OPEN

WITH CASES OF COVID-19 CONFIRMED BY MANAGEMENT OF TYSON FOODS AT THEIR PLANTS IN DAKOTA CITY AND MADISON, NEBRASKA, GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS HE HAS BEEN IN COMMUNICATION WITH THE COMPANY REGARDING KEEPING THE PLANTS IN OPERATION:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS WITH OTHER MIDWEST PLANTS CLOSED, IT IS IMPORTANT TO KEEP THE OTHER AREA PLANTS UP AND RUNNING:

RICKETTS SAYS STATE OFFICIALS HAVE TOURED THE NEBRASKA PLANTS TO OFFER TIPS AND SUPPORT TO HELP KEEP THEM IN OPERATION AND THEIR WORKFORCE HEALTHY.

Iowa’s coronavirus numbers are spiking higher the last few days because of numerous positive test results from employees of meat processing facilities.

Governor Kim Reynolds says all the employees of meat packing plants in Tama and Columbus Junction have been tested for COVID-19.

The beef plant in Tama reopened Monday morning, but the pork plant in Columbus Junction remains closed.

Reynolds says all the meat processing plants in Iowa have been complying with the latest safety recommendations and she does not plan to issue an executive order shutting any of them down for cleaning.

Reynolds announced Monday morning that COVID-19 outbreaks also have been confirmed at two more Iowa nursing homes and 58 coronavirus patients in Iowa hospitals are in critical condition on ventilators.

