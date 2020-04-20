RAGBRAI POSTPONED TO 2021 DUE TO COVID-19

RAGBRAI is the latest major event to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials for the Des Moines Register’s annual great bike ride across Iowa have announced the event has been postponed to July 25th-31st of 2021 due to COVID-19.

Ride Director Dieter Drake says RAGBRAI takes months of planning and preparation and based on the extreme disruption COVID-19 has had and will have on the planning, we didn’t feel it was responsible to move forward and put the safety of our riders, crew, communities, or residents of Iowa at risk.

RAGBRAI had planned to start in Le Mars on July 19th with its first overnight stop in Storm Lake.

The RAGBRAI route will remain the same for 2021 as the towns along the route have already put a substantial amount of work and resource into planning and will have the opportunity to showcase their communities in 2021.

Registered riders may transfer their 2020 registration to the 2021 ride, request a full refund of their 2020 registration or donate their registration to Iowa Bicycle Coalition.