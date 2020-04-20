ONE HOSPITALIZED FROM SOUTH SIOUX HOUSE FIRE

One person was hospitalized following a house fire early Monday in South Sioux City.

South Sioux City Fire Department personnel found the male subject sitting outside on the steps of the home in the 3700 block of Oak Street having difficulty breathing when they arrived just after 5am.

Additional units from Dakota City and Sioux City arrived and quickly extinguished the fire.

That fire was limited to the kitchen area however the residence received heavy smoke and extreme heat damage.

The smoke inhalation patient was taken to Mercy One Medical Center, and later air-lifted to Lincoln for further treatment.

Two dogs inside the residence were rescued.

The cause of the fire was an electrical appliance failure on the kitchen counter top.

Photo courtesy KMEG/KPTH