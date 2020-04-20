Iowa Wrestling — NCAA Grants Michael Kemerer 6th Year of Eligibility

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa wrestling program announced Monday that Michael Kemerer has been granted a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA.

The NCAA granted the three-time All-American a clock extension resulting from a redshirt year during initial year of enrollment and a hardship waiver (NCAA Bylaw 12.8.1.7).

The NCAA decision means Iowa will return nine All-Americans from a 2020 team that saw 10 All-Americans win a Big Ten title, post a 13-0 dual record, and enter the NCAA Championships as the favorite to win the 24th team title in program history.

“I am thankful and already ready to compete again,” Kemerer said. “We did so many things and met every challenge we faced last year. We had a great team and a lot of fun doing it. We are bringing a lot of guys back, but it is a new season now, so we are going to have to go out and earn it again. You don’t take your accomplishments from last year into the next year, so we have to be looking forward, but we have a good team and it is going to be a fun year.”