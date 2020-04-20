IOWA PRISON HEAD ASKS FOR NO COUNTY INMATE TRANSFERS

More than one-hundred Iowa prison inmates have been tested for coronavirus so far and one has tested positive.

Three state prison staff members have also tested positive.

Iowa Department of Corrections director Beth Skinner is issuing a request to the administrators of Iowa’s 99 county jails:

Skinner says prison officials are working to reduce Iowa’s inmate population which, a month ago, was 22-percent over capacity.

Since then, 811 inmates were released, but another 748 were taken in.

She’s asking the State Board of Parole to release those who would likely succeed in a community setting.

