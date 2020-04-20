IOWA & NEBRASKA COVID-19 CASE NUMBERS INCREASE

IOWA HEALTH OFFICIALS REPORTED ANOTHER 257 POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN THE STATE ON MONDAY.

THAT BRINGS THE TOTAL TO 3159 POSITIVE CASES.

1235 PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED FOR A 39% RECOVERY RATE IN THE STATE.

FOUR MORE DEATHS WERE REPORTED, BRINGING IOWA’S DEATH TOLL FROM THE CORONAVIRUS TO 79.

A TOTAL OF 214 IOWANS ARE HOSPITALIZED, WITH 91 IN I-C-U CARE AND 53 ON VENTILATORS.

Nebraska’s COVID-19 case total has reached 1,474.

Six cases have been confirmed at the Tyson Foods plant in Madison, Nebraska.

Four more deaths were reported in the state, including two older adults over age 70 in Hall County.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state is 28.

Dakota County Health officials say there are three new positive COVID-19 cases in that northeast Nebraska county.

Two individuals are aged 21-59, and one individual is over the age of 60.

This brings the total positive cases to 69 in Dakota County.