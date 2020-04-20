AMBER ALERT CANCELLED FOR TWO MISSING TEKAMAH CHILDREN (Update)

The Alert was activated by Tekamah Police Department on Monday has been cancelled.

The children have been recovered safely in Kansas.

———————————————

Nebraska Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for two children abducted from Tekamah, Nebraska.

The Tekamah Police Department is looking for 4-year-old Isaac De La Garza and 7-year-old Marco De La Garza.

The children may be with 30-year-old Tanner Leichleiter, who is a white male, 5’7″ tall, 165 pounds with green eyes brown hair.

They may be traveling in a White 2009 Ford Expedition with Nebraska license plate NE 31F325.