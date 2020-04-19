WOODBURY COUNTY SEES MORE COVID-19 CASES AMONG YOUNGER PEOPLE

Siouxland District Health officials saw a rise continue over the weekend in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

Seven new cases were reported Sunday morning and nine on Saturday to bring the total positive cases to 43 in Woodbury County.

The newer cases are skewing younger with two weekend cases age 17 or younger and eight between the ages of 18-40.

The other six were adults between the ages of 41-and 60 with no new cases reported among people over the age of 60.

One Woodbury County resident is still hospitalized and 19 of the 43 positive cases are listed as recovered.