IOWA SETS ONE DAY HIGH FOR NEW COVID-19 CASES

Iowa had its largest one day number of positive cases of coronavirus-19 reported Sunday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 389 additional positive cases Sunday for a total of 2,902 positive cases.

261 or 67% of Sunday’s 389 additional positive cases can be attributed to surveillance testing of meat processing facilities.

That includes over 500 completed surveillance tests of Iowa Tyson employees for a total of 84 positive cases and over 500 completed surveillance tests of National Beef employees for 177 positive cases respectively.

There were also 181 positive cases Saturday for a total of 570 new cases over the weekend, the largest one and two day totals in Iowa to date.

Ten deaths were reported Saturday and one on Sunday.

The state’s death toll now stands at 75.

A total of 198 Iowans are currently hospitalized, and 1,171 have recovered.