DAKOTA COUNTY COVID-19 TOTAL REACHES 66 (Update)

Dakota County health officials reported thirty-two new positive cases of coronavirus Sunday and nine on Saturday to bring that county’s total number of cases to 66 since the first two cases were reported Easter Sunday.

The first ten were reported early Sunday afternoon.

Fourteen of the 19 are age 21-59, one individual under the age of 21 and the other four over the age of 60.

Just before 5pm 22 new positive cases were reported By Dakota County’s Health Department.

No other information was provided about those cases, which in one day nearly doubled the county’s eight day total.

All close contacts of those testing positive for COVID-19 will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last contact.