ONE HURT, SUSPECT IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING STABBING

One person was injured and hospitalized and a suspect arrested following a stabbing early this (Saturday) morning in Sioux City.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 113 14th Street just before 2:30am and found the victim.

That person was taken to MercyOne Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police arrested a suspect at the scene and took him into custody without incident.

He is 20-year-old Bobby Spell of Sioux City.

Spell is charged with Willful Injury and Criminal Mischief and is being held in the Woodbury County Jail.