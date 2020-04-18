ONE HURT, SUSPECT IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING STABBING

One person was injured and hospitalized and a suspect arrested following a stabbing early this (Saturday) morning in Sioux City.
Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 113 14th Street just before 2:30am and found the victim.
That person was taken to MercyOne Medical Center with serious injuries.
Police arrested a suspect at the scene and took him into custody without incident.
He is 20-year-old Bobby Spell of Sioux City.
Spell is charged with Willful Injury and Criminal Mischief and is being held in the Woodbury County Jail.